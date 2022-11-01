Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $529.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 55.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,039,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

