Navcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $553.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $553.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00237506 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00068659 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020391 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,757,507 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

