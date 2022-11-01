National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 14,872 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 14,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $609,454.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,465,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,005,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 45,195 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $1,833,561.15.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,498 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $385,713.78.

On Monday, October 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,874 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $400,983.14.

On Friday, October 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,755 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $355,365.45.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,089 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $371,285.65.

On Monday, October 17th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 9,720 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $394,923.60.

On Friday, October 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,039 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $245,485.35.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,816.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,261,212.54.

On Friday, September 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $32,269.05.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of National Research stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,158. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.52. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 279,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in National Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Research by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

