Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Myers Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

MYE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,649. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $739.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.54 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,078,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

