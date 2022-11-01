Morgan Stanley Raises Unilever (NYSE:UL) Price Target to $46.00

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.
UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
