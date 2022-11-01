Morgan Stanley Raises Unilever (NYSE:UL) Price Target to $46.00

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,670. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

