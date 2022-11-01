Morgan Stanley Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $135.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.1 %

PYPL opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.