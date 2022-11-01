Moonriver Reaches Market Cap of $61.85 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $61.85 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $10.91 or 0.00053217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,530,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,667,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

