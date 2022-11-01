Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.3 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of GLUE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 238,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

