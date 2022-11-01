Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.21.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $358.86 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,456 shares of company stock worth $85,776,371. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

