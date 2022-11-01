Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 247,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 172.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.