Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Decreases Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PDC Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,548,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $72.68. 9,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.