Metahero (HERO) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Metahero has a market cap of $22.79 million and $933,695.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.01603376 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005876 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00041953 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.87 or 0.01840120 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.