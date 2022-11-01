Meridian Management Co. Sells 1,528 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.59. The company had a trading volume of 190,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

