Meridian Management Co. Purchases 421 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. 127,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,619,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,619,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,576 shares of company stock valued at $12,012,197 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

