Meridian Management Co. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.23. The stock had a trading volume of 198,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,589. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

