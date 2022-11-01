Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $225.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.00 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.13.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

MRCY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 442,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,845. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.75, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $72,526.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,431 shares of company stock valued at $969,190. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

