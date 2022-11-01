Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mercury Systems worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 74,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 327.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $158,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.75, a PEG ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.