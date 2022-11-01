McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 4.1% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.67. 26,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The firm has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

