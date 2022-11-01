Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Insider Activity at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

