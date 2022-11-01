Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cigna comprises 2.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,541. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,304. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $325.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.53 and a 200 day moving average of $275.19.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.