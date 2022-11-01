Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. 95,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

