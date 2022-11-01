Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 1,155 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA Increases Dividend

KLAC stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.19. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,963 shares of company stock worth $6,125,589. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

