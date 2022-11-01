Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.96. The stock had a trading volume of 70,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,038. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.39.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

