Maple (MPL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.32 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $14.28 or 0.00069636 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $55.32 million and $931,131.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

