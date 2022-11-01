Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$753.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.90 million.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,349. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

