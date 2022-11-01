Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

