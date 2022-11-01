Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 537,317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a market cap of $386.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

