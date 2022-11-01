Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $60.27 million and $601,318.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00003565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Profile

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,596,187 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

