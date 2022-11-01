LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.43. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

