Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $85,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

