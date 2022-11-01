Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises approximately 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.48% of Lennar worth $98,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,154. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

