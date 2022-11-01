LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Hits $1.45

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00007091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $457,431.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

