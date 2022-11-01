Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LEG traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. 2,254,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

