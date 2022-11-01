LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.68.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LCNB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

