LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LCII. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 189,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 765,835 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,940,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.