Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.95

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 68301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Landcadia Holdings IV
Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landcadia Holdings IV (LCA)
