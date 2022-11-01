LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Trims Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.07% of Zendesk worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Zendesk by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,922,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zendesk by 505.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $534,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,971. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $130.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZEN. JMP Securities cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

