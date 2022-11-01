Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.54 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $144.48 million and $18.54 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004412 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,437.07 or 0.31499803 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012303 BTC.
Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile
Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com.
Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2
