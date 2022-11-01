Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Kion Group Price Performance

KGX opened at €22.47 ($22.93) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.83.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

