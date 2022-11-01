Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

KMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

