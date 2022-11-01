JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 444.50 ($5.37) and last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.36). Approximately 132,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 242,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442 ($5.34).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 451.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 457.84. The firm has a market cap of £686.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

