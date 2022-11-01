JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 205

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($2.84) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNSPF. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LNSPF stock remained flat at $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

