JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $145.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.19.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.66 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.02, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

