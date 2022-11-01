JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.43

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
JFE Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 6.56%.
About JFE
JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.
