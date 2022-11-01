James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of JRVR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 174,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,323. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.34.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,827,000 after buying an additional 98,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in James River Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

