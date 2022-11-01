James C. M. Morgan Sells 185 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $22,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.62. The company had a trading volume of 83,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $121.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in ICF International by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

