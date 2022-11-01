Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGGCU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $13,059,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $12,987,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $11,557,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $6,533,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $6,533,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

