iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,277 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after acquiring an additional 841,692 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,773,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,329 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after buying an additional 2,293,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,614,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,476,000 after buying an additional 1,244,852 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GOVT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 22,385,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

