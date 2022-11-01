iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.19. 3,333,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

