iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,993 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.29. 6,820,358 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

